Today: The heat picks back up today with toasty conditions returning. The afternoon high will be near 88°, about five to six degrees warmer than yesterday.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last into tonight with the sun going down at 7:40 PM. The evening low will be dropping down to 57°.

Tomorrow: The heat continues into tomorrow, but at least the morning will feel more like Fall. The afternoon high will be near 87°.

This morning our temperatures are starting off anywhere from the lower 50’s into the mid 60’s. This won’t last long due to a downsloping southwesterly breeze pushing in because of a lee cyclone over southeastern Colorado. This will affect our local weather pattern through the rest of the work week.

Highs this afternoon will be warmer than yesterday in the upper 80’s after a chilly morning. We will quickly warm up through the day so get ready for a toasty afternoon. Don’t forget that it is the sneezin’ season so make sure to take your allergy medicine today and keep it handy as a southeasterly breeze pushes pollen away today.

Hurricane Ian has quickly gained strength and made landfall over Cuba this morning. As it moved over the island it was a category three storm. As Ian is getting closer to the Gulf of Mexico this morning, it will lead to an increase in intensity due to the warm Gulf water. This system is likely to become a category four storm and make landfall as a category three storm near Tampa and central portions of Florida by early Thursday morning.

Fall has officially started but today won’t be feeling like it by the afternoon. This morning we are starting off chilly anywhere from the lower 50’s into the mid 60’s. We will quickly warm into the upper 80’s by the heat of the day, but toasty conditions stick around tomorrow. Things will try to cool by a couple of degrees as we get closer to the weekend.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

