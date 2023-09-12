Today: Mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain this evening. High of 72°.

Tonight: More overnight showers possible tonight. Low of 61°.

Tomorrow: Another day of cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. High of 76°.

After last nights thunderstorms in the southern half of the forecast region, some sunlight is finally starting to peak out from behind the clouds. Skies will stay mostly this afternoon with western showers. Higher chances of Thunderstorms expected overnight and early tomorrow morning.

The temperatures will stay below average this week thanks to last nights cool front and the daily rain chances. Once the precipitation stops the afternoon highs are expected to return to seasonally normal in the high 80s.