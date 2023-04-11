Today: Sunny and warmer than average temperatures . High of 80°.

Tonight: Clear evening with a slight southeast breeze. Low of 52°.

Tomorrow: Warm conditions back again tomorrow. High of 79°

Warmer than average temperatures and clear skies are in the forecast again today and tomorrow. Normal seasonal highs are typically in the mid 70’s by mid afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected across the Texas Panhandle today.

The next chance of rain in the forecast is expected to be Thursday evening with scattered showers in the eastern half of the South Plains. The day is expected to start clear before the clouds come in during the early afternoon with showers soon to follow. Accumulation from this event expected to be light.

After the rain Thursday night the breeze will start to pick up in the early hours of Friday. These west/southwest winds will peak in the afternoon at 10-20 mph. Weekend Temperatures expected to drop back to seasonally normal in the mid 70s with sunny skies..

Stay Safe and Have a Nice Day!

-Madison Hartin