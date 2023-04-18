Today: Warm temperatures and strong winds again. High of 88°.

Tonight: Clear skies this evening. Low of 54°.

Tomorrow: Breezy conditions again tomorrow. High of 89°

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect today for the highlighted counties from 1 PM until 9 PM. This is due to the high winds and the dry conditions that have plagued the South Plains all spring. Highs will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for all of the South Plains. Outdoor fires are strongly discouraged. Please do not operate machinery that involves an open flames or sparks. If you see flames or smoke call local authorities immediately to report the issue. Windy conditions likely to stay around all week.

Stay Safe and Have a Nice Day

-Forecaster Madison Hartin