Today: High winds and dust across the South Plains today. Highs of 79°.

Tonight: Windy conditions continue tonight. Gusts as high as 60 mph. Low of 35°.

Tomorrow: Breezy and sunny. Cool front will drop temperatures overnight. High of 65°

High Wind Warning today for the South Plains and Texas Panhandle. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Blowing Dust Advisory also in affect today, visibility between one-quarter and one mile.

Extreme risk of fire spreading today due to the high winds and dry vegetation. Avoid activities that involve open flames or sparks. Properly dispose of cigarettes and obey local burn bans.

Less strong winds tomorrow and cooler temperatures in the mid 60’s. Calmer conditions for Thursday and Friday. The Euro and GFS forecast models indicate a possibility of isolated rain this weekend.

Stay safe and stay out of the dust!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin