Today: Valentines Day conditions will be windy and dusty for most of the afternoon. Temperatures remain warm with a high of 66°.

Tonight: Breezy and clear skies continue this evening. Lows around 35°.

Tomorrow: Wind and patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Calmer conditions after sunset. Highs near 58°

Plan to celebrate Valentines Day inside. North/West winds from the Rocky Mountains have come into the South Plains overnight. A High wind warning has been issued for Briscoe, Childress, Cottle, Dickens, Floyd, Hale, King, Motley, and Swisher counties. High winds could gust as high as 55 mph. This will likely create areas of patchy blowing dust.

Blowing dust could cause low visibility on roadways today especially in rural areas. If visibility is too low due to the dust get of of the road, find a safe area to park, turn off headlights, and wait for conditions to improve.

Wind and dust will continue through Wednesday afternoon. Thursday the South Plains will see a cold front that will drop afternoon highs back into the mid 40’s. The warm up will come in Friday with sunny skies and seasonally average Highs.

Stay safe and Happy Valentines Day!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin