Today: Chilly and warm conditions across the South Plains today. Red Flag Warning in affect today due to gusty wind. Afternoon Highs likely to reach 75°.

Tonight: Winds will calm down after midnight tonight. Chilly overnight low 37°.

Tomorrow: Skies will could over through the day. Winds will pick up again tomorrow with warm high temperatures near 73°.

Red Flag Waning in affect for the south plains this afternoon. Winds coming from the west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph today and southwest to south winds at 15 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph. Despite the windy conditions afternoon highs will be warm.

Winds and warm temperatures will stick around for the next few days before a cool front on Thursday will drop the afternoon highs back to more seasonally average temperatures.

The cool front on Thursday will also bring rain to the South Plains. 20% chance of scattered rain in the afternoon and evening. Gusty wind from the northwest at 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.