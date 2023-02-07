Today: Chilly and windy conditions across the South Plains today. Afternoon Highs significantly colder than yesterday, likely to only reach 47°.

Tonight: Winds will weaken though the later parts of the evening. Lows close to 32°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies back in the forecast tomorrow with seasonally average afternoon highs around 56°.

Cold front pushed through the area this morning, bringing cooler temperatures and wind back to the South Plains. Seasonal average highs for February 7th are expected to be around 58° so this afternoon will likely be more than 10° cooler.

By Tuesday winds will have calmed down and temperatures will rebound into into the 50s again. A second cool front will bring back the breeze once again before once again warming on Friday.

Stay Warm and Stay Safe!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin