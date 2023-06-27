Today: Very hot afternoon and clear skies. High of 108°.

Tonight: Breezy and warm evening. Low of 74°.

Tomorrow: Heatwave continues. High of 105°

Heat advisories in place across most of the South Plains today. Due to the high temperatures outdoor activities are strongly discouraged for this afternoon. Lubbock will likely see an afternoon high of 107°, and the warmest temperatures will be in the southeast with highs of 109°

The heatwave will last until Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the triple digits. Friday will see a return to seasonally average conditions with a 20% chance of rain. This new cooler pattern of afternoon showers will likely continue into the weekend.