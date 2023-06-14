Today: Overcast for the morning before it becomes in the afternoon. High of 91°.

Tonight: Clear skies this evening. winds shifting to the East overnight. Low of 64°.

Tomorrow: First day of the heatwave. Sunny and Bright with a high of 98°.

Cloudy skies seen across the South Plains this morning. As the sun gets higher the clouds should clear for the afternoon. Conditions are expected to be slightly humid with a light wind from the North West wind this afternoon.

Temperatures today expected to return to seasonally average with highs in the 80s and 90s this afternoon. Even hotter conditions expected for the rest of this week and Lubbock could see its first 100° day early next week.