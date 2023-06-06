Today: Isolated thunderstorms expected for this afternoon. High of 80°.

Tonight: Additional thunderstorms possible overnight with large amounts of rain and strong winds. Low of 62°.

Tomorrow: The early morning showers will dissipate by the afternoon before additional thunderstorms return for the evening. High of 80°.

Conditions for this afternoon will be very similar to yesterday. Skies will be clear except for the occasional single cell thunderstorm. Areas that are in the direct path of these showers could experience a quick and heavy rainfall before the cell dissipates.

Wednesday will see a return of widespread showers for the South Plains. 20% chance of rain in the early morning hours and a 40% change of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Flooding will be the main concern for these storms due to the saturated topsoil.

Humidity from the mid week rain event will stick around till the end of the week. Seasonally average temperatures are expected to return with dryer conditions this weekend. Hopefully drying out the South Plains before the next major rain event.