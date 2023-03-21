Today: Breezy conditions today. Temperatures above average. High of 77°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Low of 52°.

Tomorrow: Patchy areas of blowing dust. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. High of 83°.

Breezy conditions across the South Plains this afternoon. Winds will peak around 7 with gusts near 35mph. Drier areas likely to see areas of patchy blowing dust.

Highs today and tomorrow will be above average. Normal afternoon temperatures for late March are typically in the upper 60’s. Today will see a maximum temperature in Lubbock will be 77°. Tuesday afternoon highs will be in the 80’s.

The second half of this week will see temperatures return to seasonally average due to a cool front Friday. Likely to see a return to clear skies by the weekend.

Stay safe and have a nice day!

-Madison Hartin