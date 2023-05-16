Today: Mostly sunny and calm conditions today. High of 81°.

Tonight: Winds will shift to the southwest this evening ahead of the rain tomorrow. Low of 59°.

Tomorrow: Showers and isolated thunderstorms return in the afternoon. High of 86°

Conditions expected to be nearly picture perfect for today. Skies will be mostly sunny with the occasional puffy and white cloud for shade. Seasonally average temperatures in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Today is national check your wipers day. It is encouraged to do regular maintenance at least once a year to keep wipers in working order.

Wipers will be needed for the rest of this week. Rain chances return to the South Plains tomorrow afternoon and evening and will likely last into early Thursday. 30% chance of showers on Friday with more rain expected through the weekend.