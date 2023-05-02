Today: Thunderstorms likely today across the South Plains. 30% chance of precipitation. Slight risk of severe weather. High of 80°.

Tonight: 30% chance of rain tonight. Strong winds and hail possible. Low of 55°.

Tomorrow: 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms. High of 81 °

Slight risk of severe weather today starting in the mid afternoon and likely to last though the early hours of Wednesday morning. Severe weather from this event will be winds 60-70 mph, golf ball sized hail, and localized flooding on city streets. Tornados are not expected from this event.

Another round of precipitation expected for Wednesday afternoon. 20% chance of isolated showers, this rain event is expected to be less organized than Tuesday’s. Thursday expected to be windy with clearing skies in the evening. Friday will finally see the