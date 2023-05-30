Today: Sunny and calm conditions for this afternoon. High of 88°.

Tonight: Isolated showers possible from the west. Low of 63°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies in the morning before thunderstorms return in the evening. High of 87°.

Sunny skies expected through most of today. Isolated showers will come into the western half of the forecast region late this afternoon and evening, accumulation from this event expected to be light. Stronger thunderstorms expected for tomorrow afternoon. Strong winds and heavy rain possible.

Rain returns for the second half of this week. First of these showers will start in the west on Wednesday evening. Strong Thunderstorms on Thursday with the possibility of severe weather. Likely to see localized flooding on city streets and slick roads.