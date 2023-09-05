Today: Another day in the heatwave. High of 101°.

Tonight: Mild conditions overnight with a light Southeast . Low of 69°.

Tomorrow: Hot and Sunny afternoon. High of 100°.

Yesterday afternoon trace amounts of rainfall fell in the northwestern portion of the forecast region. Virga showers were seen over Lubbock during the hottest hours of the afternoon. Storm clouds produced some precipitation but the hot and dry conditions evaporated the raindrops before most could make it to the ground. Yesterday saw a record breaking high temperature of 102° yesterday. Beating the previous record high of 101° set in 2000.

Hot temperatures and dry conditions return for Lubbock Texas this afternoon. High expected to be near 100°. Possible record breaking heat off of the caprock. Isolated shower chances possible in the Snyder, Gail, and Lake Alan Henry.