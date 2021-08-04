KAMC Weather Webcast August 4, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Weather Forecaster Madison Hartin has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms north of Lubbock in the panhandle. Low temperatures around 66°.

Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy skies in the early morning dissipating into sunny conditions for the rest of the day. High of 90°.

Tomorrow Afternoon: Clear and warm Friday evening. Low temperatures around 70°.

Some showers and thunderstorms formed along a weak front from Friona to Amarillo this afternoon. This front produced cloudy conditions and showers with some areas of heavy rain.

Cloudy conditions and scattered showers observed on the Olton Sky View Camera around 5 o’clock this afternoon. Similar conditions in Friona and Hereforth

Temperatures are expected to be back in the low 90’s again tomorrow. These will slowly climb into the high 90’s by Sunday and are expected to stay in the 90’s for the beginning of next week. Expecting mostly sunny skies for the rest of this week and the weekend as temperatures climb. Possibility of some cloudier conditions early to mid next week.

Have a great afternoon!

-Madison Hartin