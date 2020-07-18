KAMC Weather Webcast July 18th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Saturday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly Sunny. High of 100°. Winds out of the South, 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with a 10% chance of an isolated shower. Low of 73°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. High of 93°. Winds out of the S, 10-20 MPH.

We hit 100 degrees once again in Lubbock, making this the second longest streak on record of 100 degree days for the Hub City. The all-time record is twelve straight days of triple digit heat, but tomorrow’s high will top out in the mid-90s. Expect mostly sunny skies on Sunday with a 10% chance of an isolated shower.

Clouds will be on the increase on Monday as we get some more moisture in the area, but we won’t see rain chances again until Wednesday. Expect partly cloudy skies Monday through Wednesday, with isolated showers during the afternoon Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look dry once again, with temperatures maxing out in the mid-90s both days.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the GFS weather model is attempting to return another rain chance on Saturday and Sunday. This is subject to change, but we like the opportunity for additional monsoon moisture which may lead to a few showers.

Have a great weekend!

Lance