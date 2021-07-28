KAMC Weather Webcast July 28, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Madison Hartin has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: After a few showers have popped up this afternoon in Seminole, Denver City, and Hobbs. A chance for isolated thunderstorms and showers will come back into the forecast through this evening. The low today will be about 71°.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot conditions expected tomorrow. High temperatures around 93°. Light wind coming from the south east.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear Skies expected for Thursday night. Low temperatures around 71°

Isolated shower spotted around 3:30 by the Seminole Skyview. A chance for isolated thunderstorms and showers for this afternoon and evening. These will be your typical summer thunderstorms with some places getting light showers and some places getting more heavy rain!

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 90’s for the rest of the week. Rain chances will return to the South Planes region on Sunday with 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms. Precipitation will continue into early next week with isolated showers on Monday and Tuesday.

High temperatures in the low 90’s through Friday. This weekend will see a heat increase into the mid to upper 90’s. On Monday the south planes will see a return to highs in the 80’s as a cold front moves through the area continuing into early next week.

Have a great Evening!

-Madison Hartin