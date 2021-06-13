KAMC Weather Webcast June 13th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms east after 11pm. Overnight low of 70°. Chance of rain: 10%. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm with an afternoon high of 94°. East wind, 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow Night: A few evening clouds will give way to a mostly clear sky overnight. Low of 70°. Southeast wind, 5-10 mph.

It was another hot afternoon across the South Plains with temperatures in the upper-90s and low-100s. Preston Smith International was able to reach 100 degrees for our official high temperature in Lubbock. The good news is the next couple of days will bring more seasonal temperatures, but the bad news is we return to a warming trend as we move through next week.





A few thunderstorms will be possible tonight, especially in the eastern half of the South Plains. Any storms that develop will have the potential to be strong or severe with damaging winds and large hail. The eastern half of the region is under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms overnight. With that being said, there is only a 10% chance of rain for any one given location so most of us will stay dry.

As we move through the rest of the work week, we will begin a warming trend by Wednesday. High temperatures are expected to increase daily through the end of the week and we expect to reach the low-100s by next weekend. This is typical for our region this time of year.

We are continuing to monitor the tropical wave in the Bay of Campeche. It is continuing to show signs of very slow development, and that trend is expected to continue this week. For now, the National Hurricane Center has outlined a 50% chance of tropical development with this system over the next five days. Regardless of development, this system could bring heavy rain to the Texas Gulf Coast next week.

Unfortunately, we are not expecting any chance of rain through the seven day period. That may change as we head into next week as some long-range forecast models have shown weak signals of rain in the extended period. We will keep you advised!

Have a great start to the week!

-Lance Blocker

