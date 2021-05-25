KAMC Weather Webcast May 25th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms developing after 4pm. Afternoon high of 88°. Chance of rain: 20%.

Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms east. Some storms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Low of 61°. Chance of rain: 30%.

Tomorrow: Isolated thunderstorms possible after 2pm. Afternoon high of 86°. Chance of rain: 20%.









The South Plains has cleared out this morning, and we are on our way to a sunny and warm Tuesday. Afternoon high temperatures will reach into the upper-80s. We expect a line of showers and thunderstorms to develop near the dry line once again this evening, but overall coverage will not be like our showers and storms yesterday. Storms will push into the Rolling Plains then out of our region later this evening.





The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the South Plains within a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather today. The primary risk will be large hail and damaging winds with this afternoon’s broken line of showers and thunderstorms.

Check it out! Rain chances the entire week!

Have a great week!

-Lance Blocker

