KAMC Weather Webcast May 27th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms developing after 4pm. Some storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Afternoon high of 92°. Chance of rain: 30%.

Tonight: A few thunderstorms east. Some storms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Low of 61°. Chance of rain: 10%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with an afternoon high of 75°. Chance of rain: 40%.







The bad news is we are still under the threat for severe weather across most of the South Plains today, but the good news is the Level 3 out of 5 risk area (Enhanced) has shifted to the east. While severe weather will remain a possibility with any storms that develop today, it looks less likely for the western half of the region. Have a way to receive severe weather warnings throughout the afternoon.

The great news is we will remain in an active weather pattern across the South Plains the next 5 days. Current forecast modeling is signaling a chance of widespread rain Friday, Sunday and Monday! This could not come at a better time than now for our farmers across the region.

Your seven day forecast shows the potential for active weather through next week, but the greatest chance for severe weather is today. Next week’s forecast looks less likely for severe weather, but we will keep you updated if that changes.

Be sure to have a way to receive a severe weather warning across the region today, and have a great afternoon!

-Lance Blocker

Facebook: Meteorologist Lance Blocker

Twitter: @LanceBlockerWX