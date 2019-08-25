KAMC Weather Webcast with Meteorologist Jacob Riley: August 25th, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

We saw record-breaking temperatures across some locations today, and we’ll see even more tomorrow. Luckily, we will cool down towards the middle of the week, and we may even pick up a little bit of rain!

Overnight tonight, temperatures will remain a good 7 to 10 degrees above average, only dropping down into the lower and middle 70s. Winds will be light out of the south, under a clear sky.

Monday will be the hottest day of the summer! Winds will remain calm through most of the day, occasionally gusting from the west up to 15 MPH. This combined with a sunny sky will allow for significant heating across the area. By noon, many locations will already be in the triple digits. Highs will range from 102 to 112 degrees on Monday. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 PM CDT to 8 PM CDT on Monday. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, and stay inside as much as possible.

Monday night, a cold front will begin to move into the northern half of the South Plains. This will increase cloud coverage, and will shift our winds from the west to the northeast. This northeasterly wind will help bring in some much cooler, more refreshing air. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 60s and lower 70s, with an isolated shower possible across northeastern portions of the region.

On Tuesday, our high temperatures will be a good 20 degrees colder for some locations. Highs on both Tuesday and Wednesday will peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Our rain chances will continue to increase into Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will be most widespread on Wednesday. Some locations could see upwards of 0.75″ of rain by Thursday morning.

Temperatures will warm back into the middle and upper 90s for Thursday and Friday. We will have a mostly sunny sky both days, with breezy winds out of the south.

By Saturday, another cold front will begin to dip down into the region. This will increase our rain chances, and drop our high temperatures back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Models are currently showing that we could see even heavier rain with this system. This event is still a long way out, so we will continue to monitor it for you.

Have a great week!

-Jacob

