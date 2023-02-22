Today: Widespread gusty wind and dust storms in the forecast today. The afternoon high will be near 69°.

Tonight: Winds calming overnight and clearing skies as the dust settles. Lows close to 38°.

Tomorrow: Slight breeze and mostly sunny skies. Afternoon high warmer than average, around 67°.

High Wind Warning across the south plains until 9p.m. this evening. This wind will likely pick up loose top soil and create widespread dust storms this afternoon. These high winds increase the threat of any fires spreading rapidly so a Fire Weather Warning has been issued until 8p.m. Any activities that involve open flames or sparks is strongly discouraged.

After the wind and widespread dust today, conditions will improve for the rest of the week. Breezy and warm on Thursday with sunny skies. Afternoon highs will drop back to seasonally average on Friday due to a cold front. Rain chances increase over the weekend, 20% chance

Stay safe and have a nice day!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin