Today: Sunny skies will take over today with seasonal temperatures and breezy conditions. The afternoon high will be near 58°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will stick around tonight as lows drop just below freezing. Temperatures will be near 30°.

Tomorrow: A few passing clouds will come in by tomorrow and warmer temperatures will take over. The afternoon high will reach 64°.

Our morning is starting off with clear skies but the severe weather system that we have been watching is now moving is moving across southeastern Alabama and into Georgia. If you have friends in these areas give them a call to be weather aware as tornado watches and warnings continue to pick up.

Locally our temperatures are starting off anywhere from the lower 30’s to the lower 40’s. Through the day we will have similar temperatures to yesterday but breezy conditions will mostly last through the morning. Our top wind gust yesterday was 57 miles per hour at the airport! Today won’t be as windy by the afternoon.

Wind gust will slack off as we go into the afternoon moving anywhere from 20 to eight miles per hour. Our western counties will have the most aggressive winds through the day. Highs will be seasonal in the mid to upper 50’s with clear skies through the rest of the day. The work week will increasingly get warmer each day.

Temperatures will stay chilly this morning and a seasonal afternoon will follow with highs in the mid to upper 50’s. The rest of the week we will continue to see winds slacking off and temperatures rising. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warmer and Friday will be our warmest day in the lower 70’s. This comes ahead of a cold front that will bring temperatures back into the 50’s by Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great morning!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx