Today: Hazy and warm this afternoon with scattered thunderstorm chances. High of 95°.

Tonight: Additional showers possible to the west overnight. Low of 72°.

Tomorrow: Clouds leftover from todays moisture will move out for mostly sunny skies. High of 96°.

Todays temperatures will be cooler than the highs recorded in previous days this week only peaking in the mid 90s across most of the South Plains. Some areas off of the caprock like Childress and Jayton will still reach 100° in the afternoon. Southeastern communities like Hobbs and Tatum will stay in the 80s.

This cool down is related to some clouds that will form this afternoon and scattered thunderstorm and shower chances. Original forecast models predicted that this rain would stay further east but new data shows that showers could produce rain in places like Lamesa, Seagraves, Hobbs, Tatum and Plains,