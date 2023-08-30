Today: Heatwave returns again this afternoon. High of 95°.

Tonight: clear skies and calm winds. Low of 67°.

Tomorrow: Clear and hazy skies. High of 96°.

Hot temperatures and clear skies across the South Plains today. Perfect conditions for watching the skies tonight for the full moon. In addition to being a sturgeon moon, this will be a blue moon and a super moon. Forecast for the rest of the week is expected to stay similar to conditions today.

Hurricane Idalia has made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane this morning. Key impacts from this storm will be storm surge inundation of 12-16′ feet above ground level. Destructive wind, and areas of urban and river flash flooding.