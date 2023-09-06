Today: Hot and sunny afternoon. High of 97°.

Tonight: Northeasterly breeze this evening. Low of 69°.

Tomorrow: Triple digits return. High of 103°.

Well above average afternoon high temperatures this afternoon. similar conditions compared to yesterday. Mostly sunny skies and isolated shower chances for communities off of the caprock in the southeast.

Rain chances increase this weekend. 10% chance of isolated showers on Saturday afternoon. Thunderstorm chances increase early next weekend when a cold front is expected to drop the highs back to seasonally average.