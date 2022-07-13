Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will come into the forecast with a few sprinkles of rain moving into our southwestern counties. The evening low will drop down to 73°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will return in the morning before clouds start to increase in the evening and overnight. The afternoon high will max our near 101°.

A few showers made their way across the northwestern half of the South Plains last night bringing in heavy rain and strong winds. Dimmit had almost two inches of rainfall accumulation while Friona and Muleshoe were just above a quarter of an inch. The rain chances will stay slim across the majority of the region, but our southwestern counties may have a few showers slide in tonight.

A high pressure ridge will continue to move across Texas through the rest of the week keep temperatures high. However, some moisture is stuck underneath this ridge which could lead to a few isolated showers popping up tonight. Most of the rain will stay near Lea, Gaines, Yoakum, and Dawson counties but their could be some accumulation like we had yesterday in our northwestern counties.

Another hot day is in the forecast for tomorrow as we warm back into the triple digits. Clouds will clear out through the morning but increase again through the afternoon. This won’t stop the heat from coming in, but it could allow for a few splash and dash showers to surface.

A small chance for showers moves into Lea and Gaines counties tonight, but most of the South Plains will have partly cloudy skies slipping in. This will keep temperatures just a few degrees warmer overnight, but we will still drop down into the lower 70’s. The best time to get outside all week will be in the mornings because the afternoons will be sweltering. Tomorrow the lower 100’s return and this will stay the case through the next seven days.

