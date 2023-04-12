Today: Sunny and warm conditions again today. High of 83°.

Tonight: Clear evening with a light breeze from the Southeast. Low of 53°.

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies and 20% chance of scattered showers. High of 82°

Warm temperatures this afternoon will be similar to yesterday. Clear and blue skies across the South Plains today with light winds from the Southwest. Clouds and Rain move into the area around lunch time. 20% chance of showers tomorrow afternoon

The HRRR model is predicting the showers will stay in the northern half of the South Plains and in the northern Texas panhandle. This differs from the NAM model which predicts more scattered storms further south than the HRRR.

The clouds and rain will clear by Friday morning to bring back the sunny skies. Cooler temperatures expected for this weekend. Expecting the highs for Saturday and Sunday to be in the mid 70s.

Stay safe and enjoy the sunshine!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin