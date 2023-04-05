Today: Breezy morning and camper winds this afternoon . High of 64°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Low of 36°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and a southeast breeze. High of 65°

The winds from yesterday, that created dusty conditions, have calmed significantly overnight. Today skies will be sunny with a light breeze. Cooler than average highs across the South Plains today. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 60’s.

Slight chance of isolated showers Friday Night and early Saturday morning. The probability of hazardous weather is low at this time. Accumulation from this event will be light.

Afternoon Highs in the 60’s will continue until Friday. Weekend are expected to be warmer with sunny skies and few clouds.

Stay safe and have a nice day!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin