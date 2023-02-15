Today: Windy and dusty again today. Highs above average, near 60°.

Tonight: Cold front will shift winds to the north after midnight. Lows around 21°.

Tomorrow: Colder temperatures. Afternoon highs near 45°

High winds swept across the South Plains yesterday, causing loose top soil become suspended in the air. Some areas of patchy blowing dust that made roadways dangerous yesterday afternoon.

Windy and dusty conditions are likely to continue this afternoon. Strong south/east winds will displace dust and cause hazy conditions. Tonight a cold front will come in from the north and bring calmer winds and sunny skies for tomorrow.

Tonight’s cold front will keep afternoon highs cool tomorrow, temperatures across the South Plains likely to be in the low 40s. After the cold front temperatures will quickly rebound into the mid 50s by Friday.

Stay safe and have a nice day.

-Forecaster Madison Hartin