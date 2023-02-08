Today: Cloudy across most of the South Plains this morning. Skies will clear this afternoon and be sunny for the rest of the day. Highs near 55°.

Tonight: Skies will remain clear and winds will increase this evening. Lows close to 33°.

Tomorrow: After a clear morning partly cloudy skies will come in as the winds pick up as the day progresses. High of 49°.

Many woke up to rain this morning as unexpected showers developed in the eastern portions of the South Plains. Accumulation was light from this event and the clouds will quickly move out of the area by the afternoon. Skies will be clear and temperatures will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the 50’s.

More rain is expected in the coming weeks. According to the Rain Outlook February 14th-18th is expected to have above average rainfall.

Slightly below average highs expected for the rest of the week before conditions start to warm on Saturday. Temperatures will still be warm on Sunday with isolated rain chances later in the evening. These rain chances continue into early next week.

Stay safe and have a nice day!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin