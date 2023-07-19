Today: A heat advisory is in place for this afternoon. High of 105°.

Tonight: Warm overnight temperatures. Low of 73°.

Tomorrow: Tripple digits again tomorrow. High of 100°.

After an afternoon of record-breaking high temperatures yesterday, today will see triple digits return to the south plains once again. A heat advisory has been issued by the national weather service for most of the South Plains. Highs for Lubbock are expected to be close to 105° late this afternoon.

Later this week temperatures will return to seasonally normal due to a weak cold front expected to come through Friday afternoon. 20% chance of showers for both Friday and Saturday evening. This relief will only last a few days before Triple digits return early next week.