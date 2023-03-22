Today: Windy and warm this afternoon, southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. High of 85°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and decreasing wind. Low of 50°.

Tomorrow: Warmer than average temperatures continue. High of 80°

Southwesterly winds this afternoon of 15 to 25 mph. Some gusts as high as 40 mph could create some patchy areas of blowing dust. The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning.

The mostly cloudy skies over the South Plains this morning will clear in the afternoon leaving partly cloudy skies and warmer than average highs. Normal high for this day on average is 70°, today it will be as warm as 85°.

Breezy conditions will continue tomorrow and into the early hours of Friday. A front will bring temperatures back to seasonally average this weekend with clearer skies and calmer winds.

Stay safe and have a nice day!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin