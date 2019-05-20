Severe weather outbreak possible: weather webcast 5.20.19 Video

LUBBOCK, TX AND SOUTH PLAINS - Severe weather outbreak possible: weather webcast 5.20.19

Please watch the accompanied video for a full forecast discussion.

TODAY: Numerous strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the overnight hours. The main threats include tornadoes and hail over 2 inches. A few thunderstorms are possible this morning, but will be isolated and lower on the severe threats. This afternoon, between about 3 - 8 pm numerous thunderstorms will develop along a dryline. These storms will favor the I-27 corridor and east. This round of isolated thunderstorms are likely to mature into supercell thunderstorms will the possibility of large hail and tornadoes. Then overnight, thunderstorms will likely merge into a squall line with damaging wind and heavy rain in the eastern Rolling Plains.

Plan ahead with your family. Be clear on how you will communicate with your loved ones. A tornado watch may be issued today and at that time you need to plan where you will take shelter. Keep a flashlight with batteries handy. Keep cell phones charged. The safest places in your home are the basement and interior rooms. A car or mobile home is not a safe place in a tornado, and should be your last resort. When a tornado warning is issued for your area that is when you need to put that plan in place immediately.