Today: Cirrus clouds will take over through the ret of the day with partly cloudy skies staying in the forecast. The afternoon high will reach 84°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies come in tonight and will set us up for some sunshine tomorrow. The evening low will be dropping down to 64°.

Tomorrow: Tomorrow will be another dry day with mostly sunny skies lasting through the day. The afternoon high will be warmer than today at 86°.

Dry conditions slide into the forecast today and will last through the rest of the work week. This morning is just as cool as yesterday with temperatures ranging from the upper 50’s into the upper 60′. Grab a light jacket as you head out the door because we will have a slow warm up through the mid-morning.

Increasing clouds will come into the region as we go into the rest of the day but they will start to clear by this evening. That will allow an easterly breeze and sunshine to warm us up into the lower to mid 80’s by the heat of the day. Each day through the rest of the week will be just a couple of degrees warmer than the day before.

Rain chances will stay out of the South Plains through the rest of the work week but we will see showers coming back into the forecast by Saturday night. Isolated thunderstorms will take over by Sunday and continue into Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will stay seasonal in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s, even as the rain moves in.

A high pressure system has settled over the four corners which will lead to dry conditions through the rest of the week. The afternoon high will be in the lower to mid 80’s and we will slowly warm up each day this week. Rain comes back into the forecast as early as Saturday night, so don’t put the rain jacket up too soon!

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx