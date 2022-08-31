Today: Clouds are sticking around this morning and rain chances will pick up through the rest of the day. The afternoon high will be cooler than yesterday at 77°.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms last through our overnight hours and could lead to flash flooding. The evening low will be dropping down to 65°.

Tomorrow: The rain continues to come in as we go into the rest of the work week with temperatures staying cool. The afternoon high will be a bit warmer than today at 81°.

Scattered thunderstorms made their way across the South Plains yesterday afternoon and evening. We had a few thunderstorms but it was mostly just heavy rain coming through. Severe thunderstorms are possible today with heavy rain leading to the potential for flooding and strong wind gust up to 50 miles per hour.

Cloudy skies will last through the rest of the day with highs in the upper 70’s and rain chances returning. Our biggest threats are the chance for flash flooding and wind gust up to 50 miles per hour. This system seems to be less significant from monday, but could still cause severe thunderstorms in some spots.

Our models can’t agree on what time this system will start to come in but it is currently showing anywhere from 11 AM to 1:30 PM. This system will start in our southern counties and continue to move northward. This system is different than last weeks due to the amount of heavy rainfall we will get, and it will be almost as widespread as Monday. Most of West Texas will have anywhere from half in inch to over an inch of accumulation in the next few days.

Rain chances will make their way across the region again today and last through the end of the work week. Temperatures today will be in the upper 70’s which is is about five to seven degrees cooler than yesterday. Most of the rain will stay in our southern and central counties today and there will be a chance for some severe thunderstorms. If you have plans for the holiday weekend you may want to have a back up plan that is indoors as chances for isolated showers come into the forecast.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx