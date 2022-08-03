Today: We are starting off the day with clear skies, but clouds will move in and allow heat to come in by the evening. The afternoon high will reach 102° for our hottest day of the week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will move back in tonight with isolated showers slipping through West Texas. The evening low dropping down to 75°.

Tomorrow: A few more isolated showers come in by tomorrow afternoon and evening as a weak front stalls. The afternoon high will max our near 98°.

A few isolated showers will move across our western and north western counties tonight, but we are starting off the day with clear skies. Clouds and moisture will slide in through the afternoon but highs will still be in the triple digits area wide.





Temperatures are ranging from the lower 70’s into the lower 80’s this morning and a slow warm up is in the forecast. As we get closer to lunch time we will make it into the mid to upper 80’s with clouds starting to move in. We will continue to have high dewpoints and this will lead to it feeling a bit sticky outside this morning but helping with rain chances by this evening.

Highs today will make it into the upper 90’s and lower 100’s which will be our hottest day of the week. As we go into the evening clouds will slide in allowing moisture to come back into the South Plains. Nevertheless, clouds will last into our overnight hours and lows will be in the mid 70’s by tomorrow morning.

Today we are starting off with clear skies and temperatures will rise into the upper 90’s and triple digits by the evening. Today will be our warmest day of the week as most of us get above the century mark. A weak cold front will slide into the forecast by tonight bringing in rain chances as the front stalls. This will last into our Thursday but temperatures will still stay high in the upper 90’s. Our coolest days come around by the beginning of next week.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx