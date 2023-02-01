Today: 40% chance of winter mix precipitation this afternoon causing another day of icy Road conditions. High Temperatures around 35°.

Tonight: Freezing rain and sleet mix likely before midnight, transitioning to snow and sleet mix during the the early morning hours. Overnight lows close to 25°.

Tomorrow: The winter mix continues into the morning before warming up. 30% chance of freezing rain and sleet before 12 p.m. Clouds will clear some in the afternoon and afternoon highs will rise close to 50°

Road conditions were stable this morning but are likely to get much worse as the winter precipitation starts to come in this afternoon. It is recommended to be off the roads before the conditions become slick. If driving is necessary please exercise caution.

Most of the accumulation from tonight’s precipitation will be in the form of ice from freezing rain and drizzle. These conditions will make roads and sidewalks especially. The greatest ice totals will be in the eastern portion of the South Plains. Very Little sleet and snow accumulation is expected to come out of this event.

After the winter mix moves eastward towards Oklahoma and North Texas, Skies will clear tomorrow afternoon and afternoon highs will reach the mid to high 40’s. Seasonal temperatures return on Friday and are expected to increase through the weekend.

Stay Safe and Stay Warm!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin