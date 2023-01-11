Today: The winds will pick up even more so today with a high wind event on the way and more fire weather. The afternoon high will reach 69°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last into tonight as a cool front brings seasonal temperatures into tomorrow. Temperatures will be near 33°.

Tomorrow: Seasonal highs and sunshine come into the forecast tomorrow after a breezy morning. The afternoon high will reach 54°.

Fire weather comes into the forecast today with strong winds and warm air coming into the region. We will be under a Red flag Warning from 10 AM to 8 PM across the region and that does include the Hub City. Highs A High Wind Warning last from 11 AM to 8PM in our central and northwestern counties due to gust being over 58 miles per hour.

Winds will be speeding up today as they move in from the west at five to 15 miles per hour this morning, but 25 to 45 miles per hour this afternoon. This will lead to warm conditions and blowing dust through the rest of the day. This high wind event will make it the kind of day that you don’t even want to step foot outside.

Highs today are going to be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Windy conditions will lead to a high wind warning from 11 AM to 8 PM and a red flag warning from 10 AM to 8 PM. Tomorrow will be much more seasonal with highs in the 50’s after a cool front slips through tonight.

Temperatures will stay cold this morning and a warm afternoon will follow with highs in the mid to upper 70’s. Windy conditions and fire weather will last into tomorrow with a high wind watch in effect for the majority of the day. Temperatures will be more seasonal by Thursday but we will warm again by the weekend.

Have a great morning!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx