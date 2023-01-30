Today: Light accumulations of freezing drizzle will be possible on roadways. The afternoon high will reach 31°.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy evening with another chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Overnight low around 18°.
Tomorrow: Scattered freezing drizzle before noon with a high near 28°. Another Round of freezing drizzle Tuesday Evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Other winter precipitation will remain possible though early Thursday morning. Highs not likely to return to seasonally average until Friday.
Stay Safe and Stay Warm!
-Forecaster Madison Hartin