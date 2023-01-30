Today: Light accumulations of freezing drizzle will be possible on roadways. The afternoon high will reach 31°.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy evening with another chance of freezing drizzle after midnight. Overnight low around 18°.

Tomorrow: Scattered freezing drizzle before noon with a high near 28°. Another Round of freezing drizzle Tuesday Evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

High Temperatures will remain below freezing across most of the South Plains. Road conditions will likely become dangerous again with a 40% chance of freezing drizzle tonight and tomorrow morning.

Freezing drizzle is especially dangerous in creating hazardous conditions because the water droplets create a sheet of ice on the roadways. It is important to give yourself extra time to get to your destination and to take it slow. Try to avoid overpasses and bridges where ice typically accumulates in greater amounts.

Other winter precipitation will remain possible though early Thursday morning. Highs not likely to return to seasonally average until Friday.

Stay Safe and Stay Warm!

-Forecaster Madison Hartin