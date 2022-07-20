Today: Isolated rain showers early this morning and possible again into the afternoon. Highs today will reach 103° for Lubbock.

Tonight: Cloudy evening with an overnight low in the upper 70’s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 97°. 20% Chance of isolated showers in the afternoon and early evening.

The Lubbock airport recorded 107° as the high yesterday. This is just one degree under the record high for July 19th at 108° High temperatures for today will be under the record of 105° but will still be very hot with conditions likely to be in the triple digits by mid afternoon. Areas off the Caprock, like Childress and Paducah are likely to see highs around 107°

Although not as hot as yesterday much of the area is still under heat advisory. Those who are in Lea, Gaines, Dawson, Borden, and Scurry counties should take extra precaution before spending time outside

Slight Chance for some scattered rain possible through this afternoon and tomorrow evening. These will be isolated thunderstorm events. Accumulation totals not likely to exceed one-tenth of an inch. By Friday temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 90’s. Still hotter than the average conditions for this time of year but cooler than the peak of the heatwave observed yesterday.

