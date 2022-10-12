Today: Sunshine and seasonal temperatures will last into our Wednesday, but a weak cool front is moving through. The afternoon high will be near 78°.

Tonight: Clear skies will allow for quick cooling overnight. The evening low will be dropping down to 50°, a bit cooler than last night.

Tomorrow: Sunshine and seasonal temperatures will continue tomorrow before clouds try coming in by Friday. The afternoon high will be near 76°.

Seasonal temperatures will last through our Wednesday after a chilly morning. Temperatures are currently in the lower 50’s and ranging in the lower 60’s, but we will cool off more before the sun comes up. Winds are moving in from the southwest right now but things will change as a cool front brings in a northerly breeze through the day.

This cool front will add a bite to the air, but won’t effect our temperatures until tomorrow. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 70’s to the lower 80’s. Sunshine will make it a great day to get outside and take your dog for a walk or take the kids to the park.

As we continue through the rest of the week we will have sunshine and seasonal temperatures through Saturday. However, a strong cold front will bring temperatures down by twenty degrees going into Sunday with heavy rainfall expected to last into next week.

After a rainy start to the week we will have some sunshine coming in through the rest of the day! Temperatures today are starting off in the lower 50’s and lower 60’s, but highs will be similar to yesterday in the mid to upper 70’s. Seasonal temperatures will last throughout the rest of the work week. By the end of the week a strong cold front will slide in and bring temperatures down by more than twenty degrees.

-Shelby Mac

