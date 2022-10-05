Today: Scattered showers will move across the South Plains today with a cool front coming in. The afternoon high will be near 74°.

Tonight: Rain chances decrease tonight with moisture moving out and the sun going down at 7:28 PM. The evening low will be dropping down to 54°.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies will come into the forecast tomorrow with one or two showers in the morning. The afternoon high will be near 75°.

This morning our temperatures are starting off anywhere from the mid 50’s into the lower 60’s. Moisture is coming into the region as we set ourselves up for a cool front coming in this afternoon. Widespread showers will move across the western and central portions of the South Plains from about 3 PM to 6 PM.

The cool front coming through this morning will lead to a mild day with highs in the lower 70’s. A few sprinkles of rain moved in this morning but more heavy rain is coming later today. This will allow for a few thunderstorms, so grab your rain jacket as you head out the door.

When it rains, it pours: And that’s exactly what we a re seeing later today. Accumulation looks to be anywhere from completely dry to about an inch near Dora. The rain chances will stay mostly in our western and central counties. This will drop highs down to the lower 70’s and we will stay that way through weekend.

Fall is here y’all and we can tell because of cooler air sliding in today. A cool front will drop our temperatures into the lower 70’s by the afternoon with heavy rainfall coming together from 3 PM to 6 PM across the region. Another weak front will slide in by Friday with a few more showers on the way. We will continue to have below average highs through the next seven days.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

