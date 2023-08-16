Today: Hot temperatures for the first day of school. High of 102°.

Tonight: Calm and warm weather overnight. Low of 70°.

Tomorrow: Triple digits again tomorrow. High of 103°.

Temperatures this morning for the first day of school stayed close to seasonally average in the upper 60s and low 70s. By lunch and recess time it is expected to be near 90°. School day should be over and the kids should be headed home or to afterschool activities by the time it hits the triple digits this afternoon.

The new heatwave is expected to last till the end of this week and extend into this weekend as well. Afternoon Highs will reach into the triple digits and the UV index is expected to stay high. It is recommended to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.