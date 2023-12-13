Morning: Widespread drizzle and fog across the South Plains. Low of 45°.

Afternoon: Cloud cover and occasional showers likely. Winds 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. High of 48°.

Tonight: 90% chance of additional rain. Low of 36°.

Forecast models have validated nicely this morning. Persistent drizzle and cloud cover with additional chances of showers. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Accumulation amounts for today expected to be between a tenth and quarter of an inch. Southeast wind 10-20 mph, occasional gusts as high as 30 mph.

90% chance of showers again tomorrow. Drizzle and mist will once again be a factor most of the day. Higher chance of thunderstorms and periods of heavy rainfall. New accumulation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch.