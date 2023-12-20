Morning: Clearing skies as the overnight cloud cover moves eastward Low of 39°.

Afternoon: Additional clouds expected to come through this afternoon. High of 64°.

Tonight: isolated showers along the Texas and New Mexico state line tonight. Low of 46°.

Temperatures starting above seasonally average again this morning in the 30s and lower 40s. Last nights cloud cover is dissipating as it moves eastward this morning towards Wichita Falls Texas. Temperatures today expected to reach into the 60s again this afternoon.

Skies become cloudy again this afternoon then isolated showers start to form in eastern New Mexico later this evening. These showers expected to reach Lubbock early tomorrow morning with 20% chance of showers before noon. Accumulation from this event is expected to be light.