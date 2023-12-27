Morning: Seasonally cold with a low of 27°.

Afternoon: Cooler than average afternoon. High of 49°.

Tonight: Clear skies and north winds overnight. Low of 25°.

Another chilly morning on the South Plains with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Last nights full moon still visible in the west as the sun comes up in the east. Clear skies expected again today.

Simar conditions expected for Thursday with below average temperatures and few clouds. Temperatures warming up by Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds likely return this weekend for New Years Eve and New Years Day.