Morning: Chilly start today. Low of 19°.

Afternoon: Warming up with sunny skies. High of 58°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low of 34°.

Temperatures this morning are still feeling chilly but morning lows in the 20s are considerably warmer than yesterdays record breaking low temperature of 5 degrees recorded at the Lubbock airport.

Today skies are sunny and temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 50s this afternoon. Thursday is expected to be equally as warm and clear before a cold front comes into the South Plains in the evening. Fridays Highs expected to drop back into the 30s.